Paul McCartney has posted an enigmatic new message on his Twitter page that includes a photo of an old brick British mailbox. The mailbox in the pic features a metal plate and slot for letters that’s painted red and features the letters “V” and “R” on either sound of a crown, signifying that the structure dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria, who died in 1903. An accompanying message includes emojis of a pair of eyes and a mailbox, along with the date “6.5.21” — May 6, 2021, so we assume we’ll find out what the message is about tomorrow.