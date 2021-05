ARCADE , N.Y. – During the Public Hearing for the Proposed 2021-2022 Village of Arcade Budget on Tuesday, April 6, Mayor Donna Schiener read a summary of the budget considerations. The summary, according to the meeting minutes available on the Village’s official website, included that all budgets for the 2021-2022 fiscal year are balanced, there are no utility rate increases proposed, and the proposed tax rate increase is 1.75 percent. It was also noted that the Chief Operator at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Superintendent of Public Works will be retiring.