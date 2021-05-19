Strict New Texas Law Bans Abortion After 6 Weeks, Even in Cases of Rape
Texas Governor Greg Abbott just signed a bill into law that would ban abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. According to a report from the Texas Tribune, on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 8, AKA the Heartbeat bill, into law. The bill prohibits abortions in Texas after 6 weeks of pregnancy and encourages private citizens to file lawsuits against those who are involved in any form with an abortion that violates the new law.myb106.com