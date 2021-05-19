Comparing former Super Middleweight Champion Joe “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe to Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez!

WHAT: WBC, WBA & WBO Super Middleweight Title Fight. WHERE: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium) The time has come. Billy Joe Saunders and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez have debated the size of the ring, verbally sparred and attended the weigh-in, but they will settle their disputes in AT&T Stadium tonight. The main card is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. It will feature two title fights and a heavyweight bout between Frank Sanchez and Nagy Aguilera. Three hours later, Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo Alvarez are expected to enter the ring for the main event. All fights will be available through DAZN. Monthly subscriptions are available for $19.99 and annual subscriptions are available for $99.99.