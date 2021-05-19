Comparing former Super Middleweight Champion Joe “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe to Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez!
By Ken Hissner: Super Middleweight WBA, WBO, and WBC champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico is considered by many as the P4P No. 1 boxer in the world today. In looking back at former unbeaten WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC champion southpaw Joe “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe of Wales, did he get the kind of recognition that Alvarez gets today? Let’s take a look at both in comparison.www.boxingnews24.com