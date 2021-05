The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, announced today the firm has been awarded property management of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 in Chicago. The Habitat Company assumed management responsibilities of the building’s 567 units on May 1, 2021. The addition of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 to Habitat’s property management portfolio underscores the firm’s consistent growth over the past year. In fact, Habitat has experienced an increase of more than 1,500 condominium units under its management in 2021 alone.