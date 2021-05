This was after years of sitting in a grassy grave…. After years of sitting this 1957, Chevrolet Bel Air has finally been rescued from its grassy grave. Once used as a race car, supposedly in the ’70s, it appears that the car was parked and left for dead in a field to rot. Finally, it will see the dark asphalt of a fresh road once again thanks to its new owner who is dedicated to making it run again. Under the hood is a 327ci Chevy Small Block connected to what appears to be a Turbo-400, this former race car must have been a track beast. Let's hope this thing will run once it's pulled out of the grass.