Delaware Government

Telehealth Kiosks set up at Delaware libraries

By Delaware State News
baytobaynews.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSEAFORD – Delaware Libraries launched the Telehealth Kiosk and Device Loaning Initiative at the Seaford District Library this month. In this pilot, kiosks have been set up at Seaford, Laurel and Milford libraries to increase access to health and social services for Delawareans. These kiosks are designed to provide a solution for Delawareans who need privacy and high-speed Internet access for telehealth visits, job interviews, legal appointments and more.

