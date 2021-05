A man was killed and two other people sustained serious injuries in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 just south of Hinckley. David T. Greiner, 45, of Garfield, Minn., died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. His name was released Saturday. Tabitha S. Sigler, 21, of Cambridge, Minn., and Santino Hilario Chavez, 36, of St. Paul, were taken to hospitals in the Twin Cities with life-threatening injuries.