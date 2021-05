Personal finance startup NerdWallet has confidentially submitted paperwork to US regulators for an initial public offering (IPO), according to Reuters. NerdWallet has hired a group of investment banks, led by Morgan Stanley, to arrange the IPO and is aiming to go public before the end of 2021, sources said to Reuters. The US-based company could seek a valuation of as much as USD 5 billion. The sources cautioned that the timing of the IPO and the valuation are subject to market conditions and asked not to be identified because the preparations are confidential. NerdWallet and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.