newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Stellantis And Foxconn Announce Tech-Focused Joint Venture

Carscoops
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Stellantis announced they had struck a strategic partnership with Foxconn. While many believed it would involve electric vehicles, that’s not the case as the alliance is tech-focused. In particular, the two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture named Mobile Drive....

www.carscoops.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#Strategic Partnership#Technology Development#Mobile Drive#Hmi#Airflow Vision#Software Innovations#E Commerce Opportunities#Connected Car Technology#5g Communication#Design#Smartphones#Development Timelines#Stellantis Vehicles#Customer Expectations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Cars
Country
Netherlands
Related
California BusinesssocalTech.com

Nuvve in $750M Joint Venture with Stonepeak

San Diego-based Nuvve, a publicly held company developing "vehicle-to-grid" projects which would tie school buses and other commercial fleets into the electric grid, says it is in a $750M joint venture with private equity firm Stonepeak Partners LP. According to the two companies, they have created a new joint venture called Levo Mobility LLV.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Successful Partners TMGL and JANSON Form 8(a) Joint Venture: JAN TECH

TMGL LLC, a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) 8(a), and JANSON Communications, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), today announced that they have formed a Joint Venture called JAN TECH that will combine their collective strengths and complimentary talents into a single 8(a) entity that can better support the Defense and Federal clients as they face new shifts in workforce expectations, technology, and stakeholder requirements.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Fisker, Foxconn Ink EV Pact

California-based EV maker Fisker Inc. and Taiwan’s Foxconn Group signed an agreement to move forward with the joint development and manufacturing of a new electric vehicle. The goal of what the two companies are calling Project PEAR, which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, calls for producing a battery electric vehicle that will costs less than $30,000 by 2023.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Stellantis, Foxconn To Elaborate On Newly Formed Partnership

Jeep maker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), along with subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd (OTC: FXCNF) (OTC: FXCNY), will announce a new strategic partnership on May 18, 2021, via the link. The new partnership may be focused on the collaboration...
Businessrubbernews.com

DuPont to expand 2 European plants to support EV surge

WILMINGTON, Del.—The electric vehicle revolution is on the horizon, and DuPont is determined to meet the moment. DuPont Mobility & Materials May 17 detailed plans to invest a total of $5 million into a pair of European facilities—in Schkopau, Germany, and Freienbach, Switzerland—to increase capacity of bonding adhesives and thermal management products targeted at the electric vehicle market.
BusinessMotorAuthority

BMW Group plans to ax half its drivetrain variants by 2025

The variety of drivetrains on offer at BMW Group is among the most diverse in the industry, covering everything from 3-cylinder to V-12 engines, including gasoline and diesel options, as well as hybrids and battery-electric cars. That will change as the company, which controls the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands,...
EconomyCNET

Stellantis and Foxconn buddy up for future electric cars in China

Stellantis, made up of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, has a new friend in Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn. The automaker and electronics manufacturer said on Monday that the two had finalized a strategic agreement to move forward on electric cars, initially for China. Could a Foxconn-related EV from Stellantis come to the US? That remains to be seen.
Businesstravelmole.com

TravelSupermarket, Icelolly.com plan joint venture

TravelSupermarket and Icelolly.com are planning a joint venture to combine the two travel comparison businesses. Both brands would continue under the proposed JV under a new business named Ice Travel Group. It would be led by Icelolly.com CEO Richard Singer although TravelSupermarket parent MoneySupermarket would have a 62% shareholding. Icelolly.com...
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Activate Joint Venture Looks to Invest in Renewable Infrastructure

Accelerate Real Asset Management, a growth-oriented real asset platform, has launched a new joint venture (JV) to invest in renewable energy infrastructure – Activate Renewables will acquire real estate and royalty interests associated with utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage facilities located across the U.S. Activate will focus on the...
BusinessTechCrunch

Waymo to lose its CFO and head of automotive partnerships

Dwyer and Frost’s departure was shared internally this week, according to multiple sources. Waymo has confirmed to TechCrunch that Dwyer and Frost are leaving. “We’re grateful to Ger and Adam for all they’ve done for Waymo and wish them all the best,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “An executive search is underway for a new CFO to lead us into our next chapter as we continue to build, deploy and commercialize the Waymo Driver.”
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Shiseido Establishes Joint Venture with Accenture

In July 2021, Shiseido Company Limited and Accenture will establish a joint venture company, Shiseido Interactive Beauty Company Limited, which will provide digital marketing and digital/IT-related services to Shiseido and its group companies. With the establishment of the new company, Shiseido will aim to respond quickly to changing consumers and...
Real Estateswfinstitute.org

Tricon Announces $1.5 Billion Homebuilder Direct Joint Venture to Include Pacific Life Insurance

Toronto, Ontario-based Tricon Residential Inc. is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of over 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Tricon Residential formed a new joint venture with Pacific Life Insurance Company and a global investor to acquire newly built single-family rental homes targeting the middle-market demographic in the U.S. Sun Belt. This new Joint Venture will serve as a natural complement to Tricon’s existing single-family rental joint venture (SFR JV-1) which is focused on the organic acquisition of resale homes. The Homebuilder Direct joint venture will have an initial equity commitment of $300 million (one-third from each partner) and include the ability for investors to increase the vehicle size to $450 million, representing $1.5 billion of purchasing potential when including associated leverage. This will enable the Joint Venture to acquire approximately 5,000 new single-family homes, primarily from national and regional homebuilders, including both scattered site homes and finished build-to-rent communities. Tricon will serve as the asset manager and property manager of the Joint Venture.
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Tricon Residential Forms $1.5B SFR Joint Venture

Tricon Residential is expanding its single-family rental portfolio with a new $1.5 billion joint venture formed with Pacific Life Insurance Co. and an unidentified leading global institutional investor that aims to acquire approximately 5,000 newly built homes in the U.S. Sun Belt. Tricon will be the asset manager and property...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

AlphaStruxure, a joint venture of The Carlyle Group and Schneider Electric, Announces Integrated Fleet Electrification Infrastructure Project to Suppo

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Southern Company earns top 20 national ranking of Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, rising six spots from last year and marking six consecutive years of recognition. 'America's leader in offshore wind': What Vineyard Wind final approval means for New Bedford. HOPIUM : Plastic...
Aerospace & Defensefreightwaves.com

ST Engineering forms freighter-leasing joint venture

ST Engineering, a global technology defense and engineering group based in Singapore, on Tuesday announced an agreement with state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings to establish a joint venture for leasing freighter aircraft. The company’s aircraft and engine leasing unit, which currently manages passenger aircraft, is expanding its scope because of...
Economyfinextra.com

CommBank forms Big Data joint venture

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has formed a joint venture company with data science outfit Quantium to create a suite of product aimed at delivering business decision-making insights to institutional clients. The new joint venture, which will combine CBA’s transaction data with Quantium’s 18-year track record in data science, will be...
Stocksetftrends.com

Venture Capital, Fintech, and the ARKF ETF

Many investors don’t emphasize how venture capitalists allocate cash, but those involved with fintech and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) ought to start paying attention. A recent report on VC spending confirms these high-level investors are enthralled with fintech, indirectly confirming a potentially compelling scenario for the actively...
Medical & BiotechNashua Telegraph

Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese

BEIJING — A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. said in a stock filing on Sunday night that the companies will invest up to $100 million each to set up the venture.
Businessaithority.com

Bridge Industrial and PSP Investments Form Joint Venture for UK Logistics Investment

Joint venture to assemble portfolio of urban infill last-mile industrial facilities in Greater London and the UK. Bridge Industrial (“Bridge”) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (“PSP Investments”) today announced the establishment of a joint venture to acquire and develop logistics properties in the United Kingdom, targeting a portfolio value of £1 billion ($1.4 billion USD).