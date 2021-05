As an O.G. fan of Law & Order: SVU, I cannot deny that I was witness to some of the greatest chemistry between characters to ever go unfulfilled on the small screen. I, of course, am taking bout the relationship between police detective partners Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, which had strong undercurrents of sexual tension for their 12 seasons together on the series. Their portrayers, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, have never denied their palpable on-screen chemistry, but when Hargitay's husband, Younger star Peter Hermann, was jokingly asked about sharing her with Meloni, he truly gave an A+ response.