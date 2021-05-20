Katie Holmes Had ‘Public Breakdown’ After Breakup With Boyfriend?
Is Katie Holmes struggling to cope with her breakup from Emilio Vitolo Jr.? That's one tabloid's story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Katie Holmes was spotted "breaking down" in New York City. The tabloid provided snapshots of the actress looking "stressed out" as she ran errands in the city. She appeared to be crying behind her mask on the outing, drawing concern from those who recognized her. In another photo, the actress ate yogurt alone on the steps in front of a building.