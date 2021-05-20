Katie Holmes Had ‘Public Breakdown’ After Breakup With Boyfriend?

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. have broken up after spending some time apart. A source tells ET that the two dialed back the intensity of their relationship while Holmes was in Connecticut working on a project. The source says that the 42-year-old actress and the the 33-year-old chef wanted to "wait and see" what happened when she returned to New York City before making any definitive plans about their relationship status. When Holmes got back, it was clear that too much had changed between them, and they both agreed to amicably end the relationship and remain friends.