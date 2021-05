The results of a study by researchers at the University of Cambridge suggest that mitochondria—the “batteries” that power our cells—may play an unexpected role in common diseases such as type 2 diabetes (T2D) and multiple sclerosis. The study, involving data from more than 350,000 participants in the UK Biobank (UKBB), found that genetic variants in mitochondrial DNA passed to offspring could increase the risk of developing different conditions, as well as influence characteristics such as height and lifespan. There was also evidence that some changes in mitochondrial DNA were more common in people with Scottish, Welsh or Northumbrian genetic ancestry, implying that mitochondrial DNA and nuclear DNA (which accounts for 99.9% of our genetic make-up) interact with each other.