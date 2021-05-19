newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Connetquot names Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian

By Brian Harmon
greaterlongisland.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably didn’t think a GPA of over 104 was possible. But Connetquot High School’s 2021 valedictorian Isabella Ibraham did just that in high school. The senior graduates next month with a weighted average of 104.69. And Isabella didn’t just keep her head buried in her books during high school....

sayville.greaterlongisland.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Holbrook, NY
City
West Islip, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salutatorian#Suny Binghamton#Gymnastics#Connetquot High School#Science Olympiad#Good Samaritan Hospital#Suny Binghamton#Gpas#Graduates#Hoboken#Biology#Books#Samaritan#2021 Valedictorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Top photos from around LI from May 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos. Owner Thomas Francis holds pitchers of Margaritas during the unveiling of the new Long Island Taco and Tequila Experience airstream trailer that can be rented at people's own homes shown at a preview party in South Setauket, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

boys track top 25 collage 1

Pictured, top row from left: Robert Doherty of St. Anthony's, Gavin Ehlers of Westhampton, Isaiah James of Huntington. Middle roW: Anthony Joseph of Huntington, C.J. Kiviat of Huntington, Andre Leslie of Farmingdale. Bottom row: Nicholas Lourenco of St. Anthony's, Frank Naudus of Chaminade, Christian Quinn of Freeport. Robert Doherty of...
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

swim all-li collage 2

Pictured: Kathryn Montefusco of Huntington-Whitman, Kailey Simons of Herricks, Leah Treglia of Hauppauge-Smithtown. Kathryn Montefusco of Huntington-Whitman wins the 200 yd freestyle race during the Suffolk High School girls swimming championships on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Stony Brook University. Kailey Simons from Herricks wins the 100 Butterfly at the...
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
Suffolk County, NYInnovate Long Island

No. 593: Saluting the first Jedi and the rise of the vaccines (and the Rauch Foundation strikes back)

Sunny disposition: Well played, dear readers – another busy workweek sets and another bright weekend rises. Don’t forget your sunblock, please. No excuses: It’s May 14 out there, and we’re wrapping up this latest socioeconomic sprint on National Dance Like a Chicken Day (as if you need the excuse) and National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (as if you need the excuse).
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Suffolk County, NYBabylon Beacon

Public Notices –

Great Neck Road Elementary School, 1400 Great Neck. Annual School District Election except Saturday, Sunday. the District’s website. a separate specific office. the candidate, and shall describe the specific va-cancy. for which the candidate is. nominated, which description shall include at least the. length of the term of office,. and...
Suffolk County, NY27east.com

Andreas Lindberg Is Doing It All, And Loving It

In the late afternoon on April 17 in Washington D.C., Andreas Lindberg was celebrating the biggest win of his nearly two decades as a soccer coach, after his Seton Hall... more. The Town of Brookhaven, in conjunction with Section XI and the Suffolk County Baseball Coaches ... 12 May 2021...