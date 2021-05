In an interview with Asif Zulfiqar Ali on The 81 Podcast, Bret Hart talked about his behind the scenes rivalry with Shawn Michaels and Triple H in 1997:. “I know that Triple H and maybe even Shawn (Michaels) back then were pretty ruthless. If someone was tied to me or connected to me, they would try to ruin them. Even Rock, Dwayne Johnson. They really tried to crack him, really bust his chops all the time, all while I was there. I remember telling Dwayne all the time, I remember going ‘don’t listen to these guys. Don’t let these guys, like you’re a really good talent. You don’t need these guys.’”