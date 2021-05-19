Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

newsbreak-logo
By New England Patriots
Patriots.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Terms of the contract were not announced. Stevenson, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 120th overall selection out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot, 246-pounder played in 19 games over two seasons at Oklahoma and totaled 165 rushing attempts for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards. Last season, he played in all six games and finished with 101 rushing attempts for 665 yards and seven touchdowns and 18 receptions for 211 yards. Stevenson transferred to Oklahoma following two junior college seasons at Cerritos College (Calif.).

