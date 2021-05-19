newsbreak-logo
TV Series

'FBI: International' Takes Dick Wolf's Franchise to New Places (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Delaware County Daily Times
 5 hours ago

CBS has plotted FBI Tuesdays for fall 2021, and it has scheduled the newest offering, International, right in the middle of the original and the Most Wanted spinoff. The latest series from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. While their headquarters is located in Prague, they travel around the world — to places where they’re invited — to track and neutralize threats against American citizens wherever they may be. Because they’re not allowed to carry guns, they must rely on intelligence, quick thinking, and pure brawn when they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

