Warning: There is quoted adult language in here. If you usually let children read along, be forewarned. NCAA Division I coaches are hired to win games and bring in money. Make no mistake, the primary reason that John Brannen was fired was that he didn’t do that. If Brannen had taken UC to the NCAA tournament as a four seed or won the AAC regular season and conference tournament, he’d still be the coach. Tom Izzo can physically assault his players because he wins, and when you win no one cares if you throw around a guy or two or act like a small child with a soiled diaper having a tantrum on national television.