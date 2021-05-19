Influential Australian Church Condemns Azeri Destruction of Christian Sites In Artsakh
SYDNEY—The Uniting Church in Australia, which is the third-largest Christian denomination in the country, condemned acts by the Azerbaijani dictatorship to “to destroy places of religious significance” in light of evidence the regime of Ilham Aliyev is desecrating indigenous Armenian places of worship following their illegal occupation of the Republic of Artsakh, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.asbarez.com