‘Organ Trail’ 1,500 Mile Ride Comes to Amazing End in Louisiana

If you aren't listed on your drivers license as an organ donor, perhaps this will make you reconsider. Last year while we were all trying to rush from the grocery store back to our little pandemic-caves one of the most amazing things happened - two people met in public and became friends. That's right, during the year of the introvert, Hugh Smith and Mark Scotch introduced themselves to one another at Cane River Brewing in Natchitoches. According to the ArkLaTex Homepage, that fateful meeting would change both of their lives.