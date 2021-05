Passions in the Caucasus are heating up as the start of construction of a transport corridor from Azerbaijan to its exclave region of Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia is delayed. Meanwhile, the implementation of this project, which changes the economic realities of the region, is one of the central points of the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020 between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan. The issue has been consistently torpedoed by Yerevan, whose behavior seems to be causing increasing irritation in Baku.