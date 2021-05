Two months after a loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament ended its first losing season in over 30 years, the dust continues to settle on Kentucky's roster. Brandon Boston Jr. entered the 2021 NBA Draft, as did Terrence Clarke before being tragically killed in a car accident in Los Angeles on April 22. Isaiah Jackson is also testing the draft waters while maintaining his eligibility. Cam'Ron Fletcher transferred to Florida State and Devin Askew to Texas.