Utah Government

Salt Lake City School District keeping masks until end of school year

By John Wojcik
kslnewsradio.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Salt Lake City School District has decided to require face masks through the end of the school year. It comes shortly before state lawmakers voted to prohibit any mask requirements in schools this upcoming fall. Mask up in the SLCSD until the end of...

Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
#School Districts#Summer School#The Mask#Area Schools#School Year#Slcsd#The Utah House#Republican#Wearing Masks#Face Masks#Students#Mask Requirements#Fall#Safety#State Lawmakers#Governor Cox#Governor Spencer Cox
