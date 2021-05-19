Judge Appears Hesitant to Approve $2 Billion Roundup Class Settlement

A federal judge appeared hesitant to approve a proposed $2 billion class action settlement to resolve future Roundup claims—at least, not as it stands today. At an all-day Zoom hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California immediately said he viewed the settlement as consisting of two classes: class members who have been exposed to Roundup but not been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and class members who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma after being exposed to Roundup but don’t have lawyers.