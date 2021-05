Things just got a bit interesting for the Dallas Mavericks in their quest to land one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference playoffs. Following Tuesday’s 133-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavs are now 40-29 and tied with the Portland Trail Blazers out West. And by virtue of Portland’s 2-1 series win over Dallas, the Blazers would have the No. 5 seed if the playoffs started today, and the Mavs would be in the No. 6 slot.