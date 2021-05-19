newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

TRANSCRIPT: Sahvir Wheeler meets with media for first time as a Kentucky Wildcat

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSahvir Wheeler is officially a Kentucky Wildcat and he was unofficially inaugurated on Wednesday morning when he met with the media for the first time at his new school. The 5-foot-10 point guard recently made the decision to transfer from Georgia after two seasons with the Bulldogs that saw him earn All-SEC honors as a sophomore. Wheeler went in-depth with his answers, talking about the comparisons to Tyler Ulis, the SEC’s current intraconference transfer rules, and his knowledge of Kentucky Basketball’s past.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Sec#Transcript#Kentucky Wildcat#The 5 Foot 10 Point Guard#Kentucky Basketball#Transcript#All Sec Honors#Video#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBALJWORLD

KU makes top 4 for Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler

The Kansas men’s basketball program made the cut for Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler, a sophomore transfer who released his four finalists on Friday morning. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound lead guard who averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs last season, is down to Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Oklahoma State.
MLBLexington Herald-Leader

Lovemaking is among superstitions fans call upon to help their teams win

One fan wanted his wife to call him Roger Clemens while the couple made love the night before a game Clemens was scheduled to pitch. Another fan had a different routine based on the premise that lovemaking could help her favorite college football team win games. When in the throes of passion, she wanted her husband to wear only her favorite team’s jersey plus one blue sock and one yellow sock.
College Sportschatsports.com

Sahvir Wheeler to Announce Transfer Decision Tomorrow

Kentucky’s backcourt could add another piece tomorrow. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler will announce where he will be playing basketball next season tomorrow at 3:00 pm ET on Jeff Goodman’s The Field of 68. The sophomore guard will choose between Kentucky, Kansas, LSU, and Oklahoma State. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler (@sahvir_)...
Kentucky Sportschatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Decision Day: Sahvir Wheeler

Georgia transfer and SEC assist leader Sahvir Wheeler will announce his college decision Monday at 3 PM ET on the Field of 68 podcast network, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Wheeler is down to Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Oklahoma State. UK has received a pair of predictions on Wheeler's 247Sports...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

KSR Film Room: Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky fans are accustomed to dynamic, future-NBA caliber point guards. The lineage of John Wall and Brandon Knight continuing on to Tyler Ulis and De’Aaron Fox has spoiled Big Blue Nation over the years. Recently, finding star-power at the point guard position hasn’t come as easily for Coach Calipari and company.
NBAchatsports.com

An updated look at the roster following Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment

Kentucky has added yet another point guard to its roster – the second in just five days – as Georgia standout Sahvir Wheeler announced his commitment to the program on Monday. Wheeler joins 2021 five-star prospect TyTy Washington at the point guard position, joining the likes of Kellan Grady, CJ...
Oklahoma Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

Predicting OSU Basketball’s Starting Lineup for 2020-21

With Bryce Thompson committing to Oklahoma State on Thursday and the number of available scholarships for next season shrinking in half, from two to one, the roster entering next season is beginning to take real shape. Now it’s time to take stock and start looking ahead. Below, I’ve done my...
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

Bryce Thompson’s Commitment Could Help OSU Land Another Key Transfer

Dominoes are falling throughout college basketball. Here’s what has happened over the last two days alone: Five-star Patrick Baldwin Jr. committed to Milwaukee over Duke. TyTy Washington bumped his commitment date up, picking Kentucky. And Bryce Thompson is heading to Oklahoma State via Kansas. That’s three prospects landing at three...
Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

Sahvir Wheeler Decision Primer: Where We Think the UGA Transfer Lands

Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who led the country among all power program players as a sophomore in total assists, will on Monday announce his transfer decision. He is picking between OSU, Kansas, Kentucky and LSU. Wheeler was a top-100 prospect coming out of high school who, upon announcing his...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Kentucky makes the cut for SEC assist leader Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky has made the cut for Georgia transfer and SEC assist leader Sahvir Wheeler. After hearing from a number of schools since entering the transfer portal, Wheeler is down to Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Oklahoma State, he announced Friday. Get the latest Kentucky Wildcats news sent directly to your inbox...
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s UK Commitment Means for OSU

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler, OSU’s top remaining target on the transfer market, committed Monday afternoon to Kentucky over OSU, Kansas and LSU. Wheeler’s decision leaves OSU still with work to do before finalizing the roster entering the 2021-22 season. Here’s what it means for the Pokes. 1. One...
Basketballchatsports.com

John Calipari and Sahvir Wheeler react to big addition for UK’s backcourt

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially signed Georgia Bulldogs transfer Sahvir Wheeler, the school announced Monday. Wheeler, who will be a third-year player for the 2021-22 college basketball season, is a 5-10 guard from Houston (TX) who averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in 57 career games with the Bulldogs.
Kentucky Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Today on KSR: Kentucky introduces new assistants

Welcome to Saturday, Big Blue Nation. This is going to be a jam-packed Saturday. The Wildcats are set to introduce their new basketball coaches, KSR has some boots on the ground in Memphis for the Iverson Classic and the Bat ‘Cats look to bounce back after a gutwrenching loss on Friday night.