newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EXCLUSIVE Ford Motor, SK Innovation to announce EV battery joint venture -sources

By Ben Klayman Heekyong Yang
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZv3P_0a4wTol900
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Ford Motor Co (F.N) and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation (096770.KS) are set to launch a battery joint venture in the United States to support the ramp-up of the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout, two people familiar with the matter said.

A memorandum of understanding about the joint venture will be announced on Thursday, the sources, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. The deal may eventually include a jointly owned plant to make battery cells for use in rechargeable EV batteries, the sources said.

Ford declined to comment other than to say SK is a valued supplier, but scheduled a conference call for 9 a.m. ETon Thursday to provide "an update on Ford batteries." SK Innovation said in a statement it does not comment on specific projects for reasons of client confidentiality.

Talks around the joint venture picked up speed last month after SK Innovation agreed to pay $1.8 billion to LG Energy Solution, a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS), to settle LG's accusations of trade theft by its rival, one of the sources said. read more

The dispute, which the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had been on the verge of settling with a ruling, had put SK Innovation's battery cell plant in Georgia at risk. That plant, which is under construction, will serve Ford and Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE).

Biden on Tuesday called for government grants for new battery production facilities as part of a $174 billion EV proposal during a visit to a Ford EV plant in Michigan. He also referenced his administration's role in brokering the settlement between SK and LG Chem. read more

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Thursday for a four-day stay that will include a visit to SK's Georgia plant. The Ford-SK joint venture will highlight close U.S. and South Korean ties on EVs, a key priority for Biden.

SK Innovation is expected to complete the Georgia plant's construction later this year, and is building a second facility next door that is expected to start battery production in 2023. The company has invested $2.6 billion in Georgia.

SK Innovation, with battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China and South Korea, has an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of batteries. It aims to ramp up to an annual capacity of about 125 GWh of batteries in 2025, which can power about 1.8 million electric vehicles.

A deal with SK may have Ford taking a similar path as rival General Motors Co (GM.N), which has a battery joint venture with LG Energy that is building plants in Ohio and Tennessee. read more

The status of these battery plants is key to the United Auto Workers union, which represents GM and Ford's U.S. hourly plant workers. The union has pressed the automakers to allow workers at these plants to unionize, an approach Biden has backed.

Ford is pushing to electrify key models in its lineup, including the Transit van late this year and F-150 pickup mid-2022, and already sells the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. It has said it will invest $22 billion in electrification through 2025. read more

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company has repeatedly stepped up efforts around batteries, with Chief Executive Jim Farley stating several times the automaker was looking at making its own batteries. Last month, after Ford reported quarterly results, he said things have changed as the automaker has boosted its EV volumes.

"We've totally entered a different zone ... so we've already made the decision to vertically integrate the company," he said on a conference call with analysts.

"We're now building motors, e-axles now, we've been writing our own battery management software for quite some time, and now it's time for us to lock in on the latest technology and to have a secure cell production relationship."

While saying Ford had no news to announce, Farley added, "To be competitive in this industry, a major brand like Ford will have to vertically integrate all the way through the system."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Volkswagen Ag#Venture#Rechargeable Batteries#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#South Korean#Lg Energy Solution#Lg Chem Ltd#Sk Innovation#Volkswagen Ag#The United Auto Workers#Gm#General Motors Co#Ford Batteries#Rechargeable Ev Batteries#Battery Production Sites#Battery Cells#Evs#Key Models#Electrification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Fisker, Foxconn Ink EV Pact

California-based EV maker Fisker Inc. and Taiwan’s Foxconn Group signed an agreement to move forward with the joint development and manufacturing of a new electric vehicle. The goal of what the two companies are calling Project PEAR, which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, calls for producing a battery electric vehicle that will costs less than $30,000 by 2023.
Belvidere, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

1,600 layoffs coming at Illinois Jeep Cherokee factory

BELVIDERE, Ill. -- Some 1,600 jobs are being cut at a Jeep Cherokee factory in northern Illinois as automakers continue being plagued by the global shortage of semiconductors. The U.S. arm of Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, said Friday it was cutting one of the two work shifts at its Belvidere Assembly Plant as of July 26. That could result in the layoffs of 1,641 workers, company spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.
Businessrubbernews.com

Online Exclusive: Ford open to speeding up EV shift in Europe

DETROIT—Ford Motor Co. could make the move to all-electric for its passenger vehicles in Europe sooner than 2030. "It's quite possible that we move faster," Ford of Europe CEO Stuart Rowley said. The auto maker said in February it would drop cars and SUVs with gasoline and diesel engines from...
Economycycleworld.com

BMW Invests in Solid-State Battery Tech

A battery that’s more powerful, smaller, lighter, and safer than the current state of the art is something of a holy grail for companies developing the next generation of electric vehicles. A new breed of solid-state batteries could be the answer, and BMW is now promising a demonstrator using just such a power pack by 2025, with production of those batteries coming by the end of the decade.
Pontiac, MIbusinessfacilities.com

GM Investing $40M At Pontiac, MI Stamping Plant

General Motors has announced plans to invest $40 million at its Pontiac Stamping Plant in Michigan. The investment will be used to renovate the existing facility, and install new, highly flexible fabrication machinery and presses to support future electric vehicle production and various product applications. Renovation work will begin immediately, and GM anticipates the investment will create 20 new jobs.
Businessnddist.com

Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.
BusinessGreen Car Reports

Fisker electric vehicles will have Sharp display systems, "class-leading resolution"

Fisker and Sharp on Monday announced an agreement to develop and product interior interface technologies for up to four upcoming electric vehicles. The agreement would mean that Sharp will supply screens and other components, with “class-leading resolution balanced with optimized power consumption,” to a series of upcoming Fisker models. Included in the agreement with Sharp are the Ocean SUV, due to be built by Magna for a late-2022 market arrival; an affordable $30,000 electric vehicle resulting from Project PEAR, due in the fourth quarter of 2023; and “potentially two additional Fisker vehicles.”
Businessgizmochina.com

Samsung partners with Hyundai Motors to develop semiconductors for cars

Samsung has joined forces with Hyundai Motor Co. to collaborate with the South Korean government and some agencies to tackle headlong the global chip shortage. The agreement recently signed by both companies and the Korean Electronics Technology Institute, the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy will foster a more robust local supply chain for vital semiconductors needed for many production processes within the country.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Chip shortage will be with us a long while; Hyundai invests over $7B in US

The semiconductor chip shortage continues to be the dominant news item in the automotive supply chain world. Not that anyone is surprised by this anymore. The NTEA, the association for the work truck industry, said in its May 2021 edition of NTEA News that it expects the semiconductor chip issue to cause some sort of disruption to the production of work trucks until at least the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Fisker Stock Rallies On Electric-Vehicle Deal With Apple Supplier

Electric-car maker Fisker (FSR) has inked a vehicle-assembly deal with Foxconn Technology with plans to open a U.S. plant in 2023, the companies said on Thursday. Fisker stock rose. The new electric vehicle will be jointly developed and sold under the Fisker brand into global markets including North America, Europe,...
Carstflcar.com

Hyundai Claims Up To 300 Miles For The U.S.-Spec Ioniq 5 — Plans To Build EVs Locally Next Year: News

Hyundai’s taking an all-encompassing approach to their next-gen cars, and the Ioniq 5 is just the start. There’s plenty we don’t know about yet, but let’s start with what’s immediately coming. On the EV front, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will officially premiere for the North American market on May 24. We already know the car goes on sale this fall, but the virtual event should clue in a few more details on any specific details for the U.S. market.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Fisker to Manufacture Vehicles with Foxconn; Shares Jump Over 15% in Pre-Market

Shares of the electric vehicle company Fisker Inc. (FSR) have jumped more than 15% in the pre-market trading session after it entered into an agreement with Foxconn to jointly develop and manufacture a new electric vehicle under Project PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution). The new vehicle which will be sold...
Economyjust-auto.com

Hyundai Motor Group to build EVs In the US

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) said it would spend $7.4bn in the US by 2025 to produce future EVs, enhance production facilities and further its investments in "smart mobility solutions". HMG's investment will enhance overall product competitiveness by prioritizing future mobility technologies, including electrification and hydrogen energy. Jose Muñoz, HMG global...
Cell PhonesFOXBusiness

iPhone maker Foxconn and Fisker working on American-made electric car

Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has entered a framework agreement with startup automaker Fisker to jointly develop an affordable electric car that will be built and sold in the U.S. The PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) project aims to begin production of a Fisker-branded car priced under $30,000 by the end...
BusinessTimes Union

Fisker soars as EV deal with Foxconn to include U.S. factory

Fisker Inc.'s existing agreement to develop an electric vehicle with Foxconn Technology Group will now include a factory in the U.S. The joint project -- codenamed Project PEAR -- is targeting a start of production in the U.S. by the fourth quarter of 2023, the companies said in a statement Thursday. The companies are considering multiple sites around the world to support eventual global manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units a year. The partners plan to unveil a prototype of their jointly developed car later this year.
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors Ramos Arizpe Plant Celebrates 40 Years Of Operations

General Motors is celebrating the first 40 years of operations of its Ramos Arizpe assembly plant, one of the biggest vehicle production facilities in Mexico. The anniversary comes just two weeks after the announcement of a $1 billion-plus investment in the industrial complex, which will become GM North America’s fifth manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles.
Businesscarandbike.com

Fisker Finalises Deal With Foxconn To Make EVs In U.S. Starting In 2023

Electric car maker Fisker Inc has finalized its vehicle-assembly deal with Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, including plans to open a U.S. plant in 2023, the companies said on Thursday. The plant's location has not been identified, but Fisker Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said four states are under consideration, including Foxconn's plant site in Wisconsin. Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way previously said electric vehicles (EVs) have a "promising future" in Wisconsin but did not elaborate.