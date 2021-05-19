CBS Ranks Mark Stoops as a Top 25 Power Five Head Football Coach
Many people are saying that Mark Stoops is one of the best head coaches in all of college football. This week CBS Sports released its annual ranking of all 65 Power Five head football coaches. Compiled by a panel of analysts and experts from CBS and 247 Sports, Mark Stoops cracked the Top 25 for the first time in 2020. One year after a 5-6 season and a win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the Kentucky head coach is still firmly within the Top 25. Tom Fornelli writes:www.chatsports.com