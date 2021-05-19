CBS Ranks Mark Stoops as a Top 25 Power Five Head Football Coach

Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale is apparently off to Michigan. Kentucky’s secondary has been a team strength for the past three years. The Wildcats finished the 2019 and 2020 season ranked as the SEC’s top pass defense. It also led the league with 16 interceptions a year ago which was good enough to lead the league and place third in the nation. Clinkscale has also proven to be an invaluable recruiter in Michigan, Nashville, and in the junior college ranks. There’s no way around it; losing Clink is going to hurt. But, Mark Stoops has nailed his recent defensive hires and the program will enact its “Next man up” mentality to fill the void left by Clinkscale’s exit.