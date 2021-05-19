Fire at Coralville Theisen’s Causes Thousands in Damages

It's not too often that a fire breaks out at a major retailer. Well, early Wednesday morning one did at a Coralville retailer and it caused thousands in damages. Yikes. According to KCRG, a fire broke out in the stock room at Theisen's Home Farm & Auto located at 100 Westcor Drive in Coralville. The fire happened early Wednesday morning around 3:40 a.m. and was contained in a small area in the stock room. Luckily, there were no injuries and the store's sprinkler system kicked into gear. It was able to extinguish the flames before fire crews even arrived. Light smoke and water damage were also reported.