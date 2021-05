Between the 1920s and '40s, New York City's Cotton Club became renowned as a Harlem speakeasy that featured prominent Black entertainers for years. But in the '80s, the legendary club became synonymous with a much different tune after Roy Radin was found fatally shot before production on his film about the Cotton Club could even begin. The case, which became known as the "Cotton Club" murder, turned Hollywood on its head and now, it is coming to life in Audible's upcoming star-studded scripted audio series Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder, set to debut on May 27 — and PopCulture has your first exclusive listen!