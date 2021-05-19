CBS featurette teases CSI: Vegas
"I am excited to get back to Grissom again," says William Peterson. "The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is a lot different than they solve crimes now." Jorja Fox adds: "The bitch is back"www.primetimer.com
"I am excited to get back to Grissom again," says William Peterson. "The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is a lot different than they solve crimes now." Jorja Fox adds: "The bitch is back"www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com