CBS featurette teases CSI: Vegas

It looks like the next Fast & Furious movie is going to be the most destructive of the series to-date. That sounds like a tall order, considering just how explosive the films have been to this point, but F9 seems up to the challenge. The trailers for F9 have teased all sorts of dangerous antics in the new movie, but Universal has now released a behind-the-scenes video to show just how much "Car-nage" is actually in the upcoming ninth installment of the beloved action franchise.