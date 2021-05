Rockland County Brokers, Property Owners, Landlords Assessing Potential In The Coming Boom. Now that New York has joined the ranks of states legalizing recreational marijuana, including New Jersey, property owners and commercial brokers are vying to participate in what is likely to be a new-age gold rush. The new laws, by all accounts, are expected to stimulate demand for cultivation sites, processing centers and retail dispensaries. But they also present challenges for the commercial real estate industry, which has not yet dealt with the complexities of this newly regulated industry.