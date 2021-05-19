newsbreak-logo
Ohio Government

Who Got the Work: Oprah's IP Case and an Ohio Energy Efficiency Project

By Aleeza Furman
Law.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina ruled in the favor of Oprah Winfrey and the Oprah Winfrey Network in a copyright infringement case centered on the network’s show “Greenleaf.” According to Bloomberg Law, a teacher alleged that the show had significant similarities to a memoir she had written. The defendants, represented by Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger and Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, said that not only were the show and memoir not substantially similar, but the plaintiff also failed to show that Winfrey had actually read the book in question.

