Who Got the Work: Oprah's IP Case and an Ohio Energy Efficiency Project

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina ruled in the favor of Oprah Winfrey and the Oprah Winfrey Network in a copyright infringement case centered on the network’s show “Greenleaf.” According to Bloomberg Law, a teacher alleged that the show had significant similarities to a memoir she had written. The defendants, represented by Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger and Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, said that not only were the show and memoir not substantially similar, but the plaintiff also failed to show that Winfrey had actually read the book in question.