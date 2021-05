I’m going to my first White Sox game in what has to be three or four years today, and of course it’s kismet that Dylan Cease is on the mound for Chicago. I’ve long been a fan of the short right-hander, but I also haven’t paid a ton of attention to his development since leaving the Cubs organization. It’s a bit hard to fathom, for instance, that his highest whiff rates are coming on the slider and changeup. Not what I thought when I was dreaming on that fastball-curve combination five years ago.