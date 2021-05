Museum Director Jan Devore dressed as Laura Fessler, the woman who bought the fountain for the city more than 100 years ago, and gave a short history of the fountain. The fountain has a bubbler for people to get drinks, a large mid basin for horses and bottom basins for dogs and cats. There is also a spot for birds to get water. The museum staff would like to thank the City of Rochelle for getting the water ready to turn on; Steve Frank, museum board member, for going into the pit to turn the valves; and Vickie LaRue, Cass, Aubrey and Amanda Headon for bringing along some four legged creatures.