The post-Brexit trading crisis in Northern Ireland must be solved before the “turbulence” of traditional Protestant celebrations in July, David Frost has warned the EU.Boris Johnson’s negotiator denied that July 12 – the date of the largest parade – is “a formal time limit or deadline” for talks on changes to the Protocol to succeed.But he said: “We all know that late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent and some days are significant in that. We have to take that reality into account.“We have a responsibility to try and avoid further deterioration and difficulties in...