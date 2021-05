ROCHELLE — John Zimmerman was loved by many and we've seen an outpour of support from everyone who knew him. Help honor his memory by donating. Donations will be used to purchase a memorial bench at the Floyd J. Tilton park in Rochelle. The exact location will be chosen by the Flagg Rochelle Community Park District staff, but the suggestion is to place the bench near the girls’ softball field. This is where John could be found on many days spending his time coaching his daughter, Riley, and many other local children in the Rochelle Little League program.