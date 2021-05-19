newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Where's the tissue box?': HBO Max unveils Friends: Reunion trailer – video

By Source: As credited
The Guardian
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max dropped a trailer for Friends: The Reunion on Wednesday, in advance of the one-off special to be aired next week, which will feature all the original cast members and some special guests. The trailer shows the six Friends – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – gathered on the original sets of the TV show and being interviewed by television host and actor James Corden. Friends, the story of six 20-somethings in New York, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms, where it is still one of the most watched shows worldwide. The unscripted reunion will air on HBO Max on 27 May with a string of celebrity guests including Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles, such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Shows#Streaming Video#Video Streaming#Trailer#Actor James Corden#Television Host#Feature#Celebrity Guests#Cast Members#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Celebrities101 WIXX

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS to appear in HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion’

So no one told you three of the world’s biggest pop acts would be appearing in that long-awaited Friends reunion special? Well, we’re telling you now. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max Thursday, May 27, and it will feature the now-iconic sitcom’s six stars returning to the original Friends soundstage in Burbank to celebrate the beloved show. But some of the show’s famous fans will also be participating in the festivities.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Friends’ reunion special to air on HBO Max later this month

“Friends” will be there for you, finally. The long-awaited reunion special, delayed by COVID-19, will hit HBO Max on May 27, the streaming service announced Thursday. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the Warner Bros. soundstage for “a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show,” according to HBO Max.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

WATCH: HBO Max Drops First Teaser For Friends Reunion

Get ready for the one where we get to see our favorites back together again. HBO Max has just announced that its long-awaited Friends reunion is set to drop May 27th. The streamer also released a first-look teaser (above), showing the six former co-stars walking arm in arm, an image that recalls a classic promotional photo from the series' original run:
California Entertainmentramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: HBO Max announces air date and unveils first video teaser for long-awaited special

The Friends reunion special officially has an air date and a first teaser.HBO Max announced on Thursday that the long-awaited programme – now titled Friends: The Reunion – will air on 27 May 2021.The streaming service unveiled a first video teaser featuring all six of the sitcom’s original stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. It also announced a string of guest stars including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden and many more.HBO Max confirmed that the special was taped on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank,...
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Friends: The Reunion finally gets a premiere date for HBO Max

Friends is unquestionably one of the most popular sitcoms in the world, and in the lead up to the launch of HBO Max, the fact that the streaming service would be home to a Friends reunion was one of its major selling points. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans, ultimately causing production delays for the reunion and making the Friends faithful wait through lockdown. Now, we finally have a premiere date for Friends: The Reunion – as it’s officially called – and it’s happening in just a couple of weeks.
TV & Videosdailyvoice.com

Casting Call Issued For HBO Max Production Being Filmed In Area

Calling all extras looking for a shot to appear in a new HBO Max show set to film in the Hudson Valley. The show, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" co-written by funny woman Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, is looking for extras to appear as college students and faculty members, as well female soccer players.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

Former ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry BUSTED For Facetiming With 19-Year-Old TikToker On the Raya Dating App!

Former ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry got busted for facetiming with 19 year old tiktokker Kate Haralson on the dating app Raya. Her original post had her sitting on her phone while the text read, “When you match with Matthew Perry on Raya as a joke and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you.” and then she actually posted a clip of their call!
TV SeriesTom's Guide

ABC tops Netflix by canceling 5 shows — here’s what’s dead

Cancelation season is now in full swing, as TV fans anxiously await to see if their favorite show has made the cut — or avoided it, as it were. Sadly, there's bad news for fans of five ABC shows that won’t return for another season. TVLine reports that Rebel, Call...
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Courteney Cox Reveals the Unpleasant Truth About the 'Friends' Fountain

Courteney Cox said the Friends opening credits weren't the most fun to film. Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox said the cast had to dance in a fountain for hours. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens—it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she said.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Julian Thought ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Color him confused! Lisa Kudrow‘s son, Julian Stern, mistakenly thought that Jennifer Aniston was his mother after spending time on the Friends set. “He really was obsessed with Jen,” the Easy A star, 57, told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, May 12. “He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ellen DeGeneres moves into Courteney Cox’s house: ‘I’m not having marital troubles’

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed why she is currently living in Courteney Cox’s California home.While introducing the Friends star on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host announced she is now referring to Cox as her “landlord”, to which Cox replied: “I don’t consider me a landlord, I consider myself your roommate.”DeGeneres jokingly denied that her new living situation has anything to do with issues in her marriage with actor and former model Portia de Rossi.“I should explain,” she said. “I’m not having marital troubles. I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house.“We...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Fans disappointed as beloved Friends star is missing from cameos list

HBO has announced a whole host of stars who will be joining the Friends cast for the much-anticipated reunion episode, but fans were disappointed when they noticed that a fan favourite cast member did not appear on the cameos list. While stars including David Beckham, James Corden and Cara Delevingne...