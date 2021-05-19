Biden To Waive Sanctions For Company Building Russian Gas Pipeline
The Biden administration reported to Congress today on the steps it's taking to stop a controversial natural gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany. Many lawmakers are not happy with the latest development. Instead of punishing the company building Nord Stream 2, the Biden administration has decided to waive sanctions for national security reasons. NPR's Michele Kelemen's traveling with the U.S. secretary of state, and she joins us from Reykjavik, Iceland. Hi, Michele.www.wwno.org