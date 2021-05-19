newsbreak-logo
'I never thought I'd catch one like that in West Virginia'

By Site Staff
outdoornews.com
 8 hours ago

BURNSVILLE, W.Va. — Chase Gibson of Mount Clare, W.Va., is no stranger to big muskies. Still …. "I never thought I'd catch one like that in West Virginia. I knew there were some here, but I didn't think it would happen," he said. It did. Check out the details here.

www.outdoornews.com
State
West Virginia State
W Va, Mount Clare, Burnsville
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in West Virginia

The U.S. has reported more than 31.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Apr. 21, 2021. More than 560,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Pastor from Puerto Rico has love for West Virginia and the Lord

FAIRMONT — Despite continually running away from the role, Abner Rodriquez is a second-generation pastor. Each time, he said, the Lord kept bringing him back to serve. His family came to the states from Puerto Rico when his father was appointed to serve as pastor of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
WHSV

West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has extended the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to children six-year-of-age and younger. According to the DHHR this extension will go to children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and are not enrolled in...
PetsPosted by
Only In West Virginia

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Mountain Trail Rides, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Horses In West Virginia

Mountain View Trail Rides Horseback Riding and More gives all visitors an unforgettable experience and really is more than just horseback riding! A petting zoo, adventure cave, and gemstone mining are just some of the other activities you can get into here. However, horses are a huge draw especially for those who are interested in […] The post You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Mountain Trail Rides, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Horses In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
WSAZ

Work search requirement for unemployment to resume in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The work search requirement for unemployment insurance benefits in West Virginia will return on June 1. That’s according to WorkForce WV. On Monday, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director announced their work search requirement will resume May 23. In Kentucky, work...
WDBJ7.com

West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed an executive order to modify the COVID-19 face covering requirement in the state. The governor says West Virginia will immediately begin following the updated CDC guidance, meaning fully vaccinated West Virginians no longer have to wear a face covering.
wvpublic.org

Masks, Candy And Job Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are master crafters of all stripes from music to poetry to wood working. But have you ever heard of a master crafter of ‘pull candy?’ We meet one. Also, we chat with some young people who are contemplating whether to stay or leave West Virginia, and we have the latest on the governor’s executive order ending the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated West Virginians.
ptonline.net

West Virginia allowing stores to sell alcohol starting at 6 a.m.

CHARLESTON — Residents can start purchasing beer and wine earlier and even on Sunday mornings starting Monday. Liquor will also be available for sell on Sunday. House Bill 2025 was passed this year and the change goes in effect May 10. The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) said...
WHSV

First Lady arrives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First Lady Jill Biden has landed in West Virginia. She and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, along with his wife, Gayle, landed at Yeager Airport Thursday afternoon. The First Lady will be greeted by Brigadier Gen. William Crane, Lt. Colonel Brian Teliaferro, a pilot with the 89th...
wchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Intelligencer

Half of Northern Panhandle Green on West Virginia COVID-19 Risk Map

Two of the four counties in the Northern Panhandle were in the safest category on Sunday’s state COVID-19 alert map, while the other two were just beneath them in the second-safest category. Brooke and Ohio counties were green on the Department of Health and Human Resources map Sunday, the safest...
woay.com

West Virginia Carnival returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Carnival is finally getting to open back up after not being in operation since October of 2019, and they have just landed on Eisenhower in Beckley. They will be open Thursday night at 6 PM and will be there through the 23rd. They offer daily specials for $25 that comes with an armband to have access to all the rides and games, and you can find $5 coupons all over town. And everyone is excited for the carnival to be back up and running.
Esquire

The Numbers on Opioids in West Virginia Are Simply Preposterous

Take it from me. You live for quotes like this. From the Charleston Gazette-Mail:. Government data showed that, from 1997 to 2010, the number of pills being shipped to the county and city skyrocketed by 1,110%. In about 2010, the number dropped roughly in half, to numbers that last had been seen in 2005. At its height, Cabell and Huntington received about three times as much as national shipment rates, and about 66% more than the overall state, he said. The “Big Three’’ distributors shipped 17.08 doses of hydro- and oxycodone per person per year throughout the United States, 37.04 to West Virginia and 63.48 to Cabell County. When asked to use a calculator to add the doses, McCann couldn’t.
Intelligencer

Wild, Wonderful and Partially Unmasked: West Virginia Rescinds Mask Order for Those Fully Vaccinated

CHARLESTON — West Virginians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won’t have to wait for the state mask mandate to be officially lifted on June 20. During his regular briefing Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced he was signing an executive order modifying the mask requirement to follow updated guidance announced Thursday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only In West Virginia
Only In West Virginia

Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass

One unexpected yet fascinating component of West Virginia history is glass. Few people realize how many different types of glass and glassware are (or have been) produced in the state. In fact, roughly 400 glassmakers have called West Virginia home since the end of the 19th century, including one known as Fostoria. Have you heard […] The post Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass appeared first on Only In Your State.
Forbes
Forbes

The Dam Has Broken And West Virginia Has Awoken To Solar Power

The coal industry’s tight grip on West Virginia is loosening. That dam is cracking and is giving way to alternative fuels. Consider the case of Nitro Construction Services, which provides commercial and industrial businesses with electrical, mechanical, and technological services: the company is rooted in the coal industry but it is now ramping up its solar business.