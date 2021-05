Who among us has never had a little more coffee than strictly necessary for a strong start to the day and spent an hour or two vibrating like a well-struck tuning fork? Most of us are lucky enough to have our little caffeine freakouts in the privacy of our own homes, or at least well away from news cameras; for Kent Bazemore of the Golden State Warriors, the consequences of bringing the jittery euphoria of a caffeine spike to a literal news conference are now stretching into their second day.