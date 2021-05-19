Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Defenisve Line

This is the sixth installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on from quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen. After finishing the analysis of the offense with the line, we head to the other side of the trenches and begin with the defensive line — specifically the interior. Gary Emanuel is the position coach and brings 38 seasons of coaching experience to the group, including 10 seasons in the NFL. He most recently served as the defensive line coach for the Giants from 2018-19. At Purdue, Emanuel coached a bevy of talented players — Shaun Phillips, Ray Edwards, Rob Ninkovich, Anthony Spencer, Cliff Avril, Ryan Kerrigan, and Kawann Short.