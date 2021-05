According to Jordan Brand, Summer is for the Air Jordan 1 Low. And to more excitedly ring in the season, the imprint is adding “University Blue” to the low-top silhouette. The colorway is due to arrive in both adults and kids sizes, the latter seemingly unique in its choice of blue pigment. Whether an error in color grading or a simple point of distinction, the GS size opts for a shade far truer to the UNC. Underneath, though, everything is identical to its larger counterpart, with white and navy dressing throughout the base and lace unit/branding, respectively. In comparison, the adult pair seems far more fluorescent, its cool-toned panels and Jumpman insignia brightened to near-neon levels.