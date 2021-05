Before the puck was dropped at Rogers Place for the late game on Hockey Night in Canada between Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, a couple of important issues had been resolved. With their win over Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched first place in the North Division; while with their loss to Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets ceded their final mathematical chance to overtake the Edmonton Oilers for second. Simply put, the Oil were locked into second place no matter what happened in their final four games of the season.