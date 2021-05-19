Stettler County approves RV permit system after public hearing

ON THE PROPOSED INCREASE IN PROPERTY TAXES FOR 2021. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on the Proposed 2021 Millage which includes a total proposed increase of 0.1893 mill to realize the net impact of the change in State Equalized Valuation to the limit permitted by the Headlee Amendment which includes a 0.0947 mill increase to realize the net benefit of revenues from the State Liquor Tax, and 0.0000 mill change to realize the net benefit of revenues from the State Cigarette Tax, all of which will enable the County to establish its operating millage at 4.3780 mills, Parks & Recreation at 0.4676 mills, Natural Areas at 0.2490 mills, Roads at 0.4981 mills, Enhanced Emergency Communications System at 0.1922 mills, Veteran’s at 0.0966 mills, Mental Health & Public Safety at 0.9753 mills, and Conservation District at 0.0199 mills.