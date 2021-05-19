Stettler County approves RV permit system after public hearing

The City of Ogilvie shall hold a public hearing on May 19, 6:30 p.m. in the Ogilvie City Hall, 102 Hill Avenue North, Ogilvie, MN 56358. The purpose of the hearing is to consider application to the USDA Rural Development. The application is intended to help the city fund proposed improvements to its municipal drinking water systems. Written and oral testimony will be accepted from any person(s) who wish to present such testimony. Written testimony must be submitted prior to the public hearing to the City Clerk, City of Ogilvie, PO Box 57, Ogilvie, MN 56358. If you need any type of accommodations to participate in the meeting, please call 320.272.4822 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.