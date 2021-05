Gasoline shortages are slowly starting to ease and we’re seeing panic subside as the Colonial Pipeline is getting back to full speed. While many stations are still dry, the surge of people with full gas tanks is reducing demand. Cargoes of gasoline from Europe and an increase in available supply due to a waiving of the Jones Act have allowed for the possibility of more gas hitting eastern ports. Valero Energy Corporation, Refiners Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), and Citgo all received waivers and that, when paired with the pipeline resuming operations, should allow for a dip in gasoline prices at the pump.