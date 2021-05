TvN’s newest drama is here to brighten up our Mondays! “Doom at Your Service” could be mistaken for a take on “Goblin,” but the show sets itself apart very, very quickly. There’s less of a sense of portentous doom (haha) and more a feel of world-weariness. Our hero and heroine are tired of a world that grows increasingly cruel by the day. But when a drunken wish brings them together, they find joy in life for the first time, even though their days are numbered.