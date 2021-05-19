newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: There’s a New Crime-Solving Team in the Aloha State (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
laconiadailysun.com
 3 hours ago

Meet the newest NCIS team on CBS. The franchise expands to the Aloha State for the 2021-2022 season, with NCIS: Hawai’i (airing Mondays at 10/9c) joining NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles in the primetime lineup. (NCIS: New Orleans is ending after seven seasons on May 23.) It features the franchise’s first female lead, Vanessa Lachey, starring as the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, Jane Tennant. The cast also includes Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, Jason Antoon as Ernie, and Noah Mills as Jesse.

www.laconiadailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Noah Mills
Person
Jason Antoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Cbs#Hawai I#New Orleans#Cbs#Episodes#Los Angeles#Noah#Ncis#Aloha State#Fbi#Seal Team#Paramount#Fall#Pearl Harbor#Special Agent#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Casts 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Alum Noah Mills (EXCLUSIVE)

“NCIS: Hawai’i” has added Noah Mills to the cast, Variety has learned exclusively. Mills joins previously announced series lead Vanessa Lachey and fellow cast members Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon. In the show, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor (Lachey) and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

NCIS: Hawai'i: Everything you need to know about the new spin-off series

It's official - after months of rumours, CBS have finally confirmed that NCIS: Hawai'i is happening!. The new spin-off will soon become the franchise's third series and is set to look a little different in a number of ways. Not only is it the franchise's first series with a woman in the lead role, but it's also the first set outside mainland USA.
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

'NCIS New Orleans': Who Played Pride's Mom on 'NCIS NOLA'?

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 celebrated Mother's Day on May 9 with an episode that featured the fourth appearance on the CBS show of Pride's mom Mena. Mena was diagnosed with Alzheimer's last season, and the most recent episode saw her memories starting to fade. She also asked Pride to hold his wedding to Rita (Chelsea Field) while she was still alive and fairly lucid, which seems to set up a Pride and Rita wedding in the upcoming series finale.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

NCIS Review: Unseen Improvements (Season 18 Episode 14)

When NCIS is hacked, the team protects a young witness from a former case on NCIS Season 18 Episode 14, “Unseen Improvements.”. We’re not sure who the body snatcher we’ve been watching for the last four episodes is but the return of his young friend Phineas prompts Gibbs to behave like himself, and the hour is much better for it.
Hawaii Entertainmentmxdwn.com

‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Casts Noah Mills

The upcoming newest addition to the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawaii has added Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) to its cast, alongside previously announced actors Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat), Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen, The Originals), and Jason Antoon (Claws), according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the show, Lachey plays the role of Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, where she takes control of her team while attempting to balance her work and her family.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Hetty is back!

You’ve waited a long time for it, and on next week’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale, Linda Hunt is finally going to be back at Hetty!. As for what sort of role she’s going to have, that remains to be seen; on the surface, though, it looks like she’ll be offering up closure to one of the big stories this season. We know that Nell has struggled with trying to find a way to fill her shoes, and maybe Hunt’s character can offer up a little bit of last-minute encouragement. NCIS as an organization may need that if Nell is to stick around — after all, it sounds like Eric will be coming to her with quite the interesting offer.
California Societysandiegouniontribune.com

Black elite family drama ‘Our Kind of People’ set for fall

LOS ANGELES — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of “Our Kind of People,” a new Fox drama series from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels. Based on “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network’s fall schedule, while midseason’s “The Cleaning Lady” will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 14

A new group of criminals descended on the city on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 14, and things took a devastating turn. Meanwhile, Alice relished in the fact that Kate Kane was alive, but did she try to kill her sister again?. Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right...
Restaurantsthepost.on.ca

Bernie Beigne is Montreal's new destination for guilty pleasure (VIDEO)

“My doctor tells me,” George Giannopoulos laughs, “it’s the perfect combination: You’re diabetic, and you’re opening a doughnut shop.”. That’s just the kind of candour the owner-operators have for Outremont’s new doughnut shop, Bernie Beigne. Modelled after the old-fashioned bakeries of Giannopoulos’ childhood in the city, Montrealers won’t be able to miss it while they’re walking down Bernard St: It’s where they’ll see freshly fried rings hanging in the window being glazed à la minute.
TV SeriesSouthwest Daily News

‘Rugrats’ Return in First Trailer for New Paramount+ Series (VIDEO)

Paramount+ is unveiling its first look at the their Rugrats series. Get ready to follow Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica on a new set of colorful adventures. Premiering Thursday, May 27, the series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio sees the reimagined babies explore their world with new original stories while also complementing the original series which originally debuted in 1991.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Jim Ward (Sparta, ATDI) teams with War On Women’s Shawna Potter on new song (listen)

Jim Ward (Sparta, ex-At The Drive In) has shared the second single off his upcoming solo album Daggers, which is due 6/11 via Dine Alone (pre-order). The album was recorded with Incubus bassist Ben Kenney and Thursday drummer Tucker Rule, and new single "I Got A Secret" features guest vocals by another great artist: War On Women's Shawna Potter.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Saweetie Shares Video for New Song “Fast (Motion)”: Watch

Saweetie has shared a music video for a new single called “Fast (Motion).” In the video, the rapper is an unstoppable athlete, conquering opponents in basketball, football, the octagon, track, and more. It features an appearance from WNBA star A’ja Wilson. The song is due to appear on her forthcoming album Pretty B*tch Music, which is due on June 25 via Warner. Watch the new video below.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Morris Chestnut to Star in Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

Chestnut currently appears in the Fox medical drama “The Resident.” According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Chestnut would continue on “The Resident” in addition to starring in “Our Kind of People,” with “The Resident” expected to be renewed as part of Fox’s upfront presentation. More from Variety.