‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: There’s a New Crime-Solving Team in the Aloha State (VIDEO)
Meet the newest NCIS team on CBS. The franchise expands to the Aloha State for the 2021-2022 season, with NCIS: Hawai’i (airing Mondays at 10/9c) joining NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles in the primetime lineup. (NCIS: New Orleans is ending after seven seasons on May 23.) It features the franchise’s first female lead, Vanessa Lachey, starring as the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, Jane Tennant. The cast also includes Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, Jason Antoon as Ernie, and Noah Mills as Jesse.www.laconiadailysun.com