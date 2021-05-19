newsbreak-logo
As Jacobs Pavilion adds 2021 concert, Alicia Keys opts to move date to 2022

By Justin Boggs
mynews13.com
Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion has added a concert to the 2021 schedule while another concert has been moved to 2022. Alicia Keys announced this week that her summer 2021 tour will be moved to 2022. She will perform at Jacobs Pavillion Aug. 19, 2022. She also has a performance scheduled Aug. 18, 2022, at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center.

