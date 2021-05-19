newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Georgia Republicans oppose measure condemning Atlanta spa shootings

By TIA MITCHELL
Miami Herald
 8 hours ago

WASHINGTON — All eight Republicans who represent Georgia in the U.S. House voted against a resolution condemning the Atlanta spa shootings. The 244-180 vote included every House Democrat plus several dozen Republicans. The resolution’s text includes the names and biographical details about the eight victims of the March 16 attack plus language “reaffirming the House of Representatives’ commitment to combating hate, bigotry and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.”

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Hank Johnson
Person
Sanford Bishop
Person
Drew Ferguson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Barry Loudermilk
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Person
Nikema Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#Atlanta#Hate Crimes#House Democrats#House Lawmakers#House Of Representatives#U S Law#Georgia Republicans#The Asian American#Pacific Islander#Asian#Congress#D Suwanee#D Marietta#Spa Shootings#U S Rep#Voting#Violence#Immigrants#Combating Hate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
ProtestsMSNBC

Republicans who defended Jan. 6 rioters as victims face backlash

Even those who've come to expect the worst from congressional Republicans were taken aback last week during a House hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It was at the hearing that several GOP members characterized the violent insurrectionists as, of all things, victims. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.),...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Florida Congressmen Honored for Defending International Religious Freedom

Members of the Florida congressional delegation were honored by 21Wilberforce, a Christian humans rights organization, for their records in advancing international religious freedom. On 21Wilberforce’s International Religious Freedom Congressional Scorecard, which was released last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., garnered the highest score in the U.S. Senate while U.S....
Politics19thnews.org

Val Demings makes the case for a statewide run

Florida Rep. Val Demings emerged as a national figure in December 2019 as one of the seven managers in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. She remained in the spotlight, from conversations around who then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would choose as his vice presidential running mate to last summer’s national reckoning over the killing of unarmed Black Americans by law enforcement and vigilantes, which highlighted Demings’ experience as the former Orlando police chief.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

House GOP Members Want Answers on January 6 Probe

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Representatives Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) asked for information about the Justice Department’s abusive investigation into January 6. “Those that damaged property and assaulted police officers on January 6th should rightfully face justice,” the pair wrote in a letter sent...
Texas GovernmentTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Healththefreshtoast.com

State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Maryland GovernmentPeople

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Says Republicans Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney 'Was a Mistake'

Add Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to the list of Republican officials who are upset over their party voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position last week. "I think it was a mistake," Hogan, 64, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Liz Cheney is a solid conservative Republican who voted with [President Donald Trump] 93 percent of the time. I thought she just stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Indy100

Lauren Boebert asked for people’s favorite Bible verses and it backfired spectacularly

When Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t spending her time criticizing her Democratic colleagues, she can be found quoting her favorite verses from the Bible. On Sunday, when the conservative lawmaker asked her Twitter followers to share theirs, she was met with backlash rather than praise, using the opportunity to call out Boebert on her and her party’s own indiscretions.